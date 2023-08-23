Diese Website wird, als Bestandteil der Internetgeschichte, in ihrer ursprünglichen Form vergeigt.

Zum 5. Jahrestag von „Fridays For Future”:

Die beliebtesten Ableger der Klimabewegung 

Für Punks → Fridays For No Future  

Für Linguisten → Fridays For Futur II  

Für Zeichentrick-Freunde → Fridays For Futurama  

Für Jesus-People  → Karfridays For Future  

Für Abergläubige → Fridays The 13th For Future  

Für Schnäppchenjäger → Black Fridays For Future  

Für ABBA-Fans → Fridas For Future  

Für Streber → Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays For Future  

Für Studierende → Fridays No Earlier Than 2 PM For Future

Briefe an die Leser

 Gähn, Nestlé!

Eine Studie der US-Universität Yale hat ergeben, dass Du, entgegen anderslautenden Versprechungen, weiterhin fleißig den russischen Markt mit Deinen Produkten belieferst. Und das soll uns jetzt schockieren? Bei Deinen sonstigen moralischen Standards sind wir von diesem Vergehen eher gelangweilt. Eine Beteiligung an der russischen Waffenindustrie oder ein Exklusivvertrag als Putins Privatcaterer (wir haben gehört, da ist gerade etwas frei geworden …) hätten schon drin sein können. Auch ein Ruf als Superbösewicht will schließlich hart erarbeitet und gewissenhaft gepflegt werden!

Enttäuschte Grüße von Titanic

 Soso, Reinhard Müller von der »FAZ«,

»die Volksfront-Attitüde gegenüber einer Partei ist verfassungsrechtlich fragwürdig«, finden Sie in Ihrer Zeitung. Uns fällt jedoch aus dem Stegreif mindestens ein Beispiel ein, wo eine solche Volksfront Deutschland gutgetan hätte. Ach so, damals waren Sie noch nicht am Leben, Müller? Na dann, Gratulation zur Gnade der späten Geburt! Aber jetzt mal ehrlich, hätten Sie denn nicht noch später geboren werden können? Zum Beispiel erst nach der nächsten Bundestagswahl? Immerhin einen Verharmloser weniger aus der bürgerlichen Mitte hätte Höcke dann. Und Kleinvieh macht bekanntlich auch Mist.

Mit reichlich rechtsbürgerlichen Grüßen Titanic

 Hello, Rishi Sunak!

Sie sind im Moment britischer Premierminister und haben als solcher einer Grundschule in Ihrem Wahlkreis anlässlich einer Tombola eine Flasche Wein spendiert. Die kostete aus unserer Sicht 11,64 Euro und aus Ihrer 10 Pfund. Nun sind Sie und Ihre family bekanntlich stinkreich und einige Leute deshalb ziemlich sauer: »Offenbar sind ihm die Kinder in seinem Wahlkreis zehn Pfund wert«, zitiert der Sunday Mirror die Vorsitzende des Schulvereins. Man benötige allerdings 10 000 Pfund. Wir sind jedoch ausnahmsweise mal auf Ihrer Seite, Sunak: 1000 Weinflaschen auf einer Tombola für Grundschüler/innen würden jetzt ja auch keinen richtig guten Eindruck machen!

Whatever: Cheers! Titanic

 Sie, Helene Fischer,

Sie, Helene Fischer,

haben in Hannover ein Konzert abgebrochen. Aber es gab auch eine schlechte Nachricht: Zuvor waren Sie mit dem Gesicht wohl gegen eine Trapezstange gestoßen, während Sie Ihren Song »Wunden« zum Besten gaben. Ob der anschließende Besuch im Krankenhaus gesetzlich, privat oder berufsgenossenschaftlich bezahlt wurde, wissen wir nicht, aber wir halten es nicht für unrealistisch, dass diesmal der Weltgeist die Rechnung übernimmt.

Philosophisch-konspirative Grüße von Titanic

 Nanu, Friedrich Merz?

Mitten im FAZ-Streitgespräch mit Grünen-Chefin Ricarda Lang werden Sie plötzlich ganz nachdenklich: »Wir erleben einen Angriff einer rechtsnationalistischen Partei auf die Institutionen. Das ist eine bedrohliche Entwicklung.« Jetzt aber mal Kopf hoch, Herr Merz! Noch ist nichts verloren. Als Bundesvorsitzender können Sie doch entscheidend Einfluss darauf nehmen, ob es die CDU zurück in die Regierung schafft oder nicht.

Bleibt optimistisch: Titanic

Vom Fachmann für Kenner

 Abwasch

Ein Film von Steven Spülberg

Loreen Bauer

 Drama pur

Ich sehe dem Ende meiner Bindehautentzündung mit einem lachenden und einem weinenden Auge entgegen.

Sebastian Maschuw

 Wurstwerbung

Der Darm: das unterschätzte Organ (als Nahrungsmittel)

Ronnie Zumbühl

 Optimist

Für mich ist der ältere Herr im Park nicht halbnackt, sondern halb angezogen.

Fabio Kühnemuth

 Und noch mal

Ein alter Mensch, der immer wieder erklärt, was früher alles besser war, betreibt der eigentlich Demenzplaining?

Karl Franz

