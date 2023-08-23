Zum 5. Jahrestag von „Fridays For Future”:
Die beliebtesten Ableger der Klimabewegung
Für Punks → Fridays For No Future
Für Linguisten → Fridays For Futur II
Für Zeichentrick-Freunde → Fridays For Futurama
Für Jesus-People → Karfridays For Future
Für Abergläubige → Fridays The 13th For Future
Für Schnäppchenjäger → Black Fridays For Future
Für ABBA-Fans → Fridas For Future
Für Streber → Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays For Future
Für Studierende → Fridays No Earlier Than 2 PM For Future
