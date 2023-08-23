Die beliebtesten Ableger der Klimabewegung

Für Punks → Fridays For No Future

Für Linguisten → Fridays For Futur II

Für Zeichentrick-Freunde → Fridays For Futurama

Für Jesus-People → Karfridays For Future

Für Abergläubige → Fridays The 13th For Future

Für Schnäppchenjäger → Black Fridays For Future

Für ABBA-Fans → Fridas For Future

Für Streber → Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays For Future

Für Studierende → Fridays No Earlier Than 2 PM For Future