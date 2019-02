Virgina Thompson

»Hi! I’m a housewife in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Dressed up as ›Merkel, the turtle‹, I do funny things on stage: Tutti frutti table dance, while singing the German anthem. People love me! …. What are you saying, Angie is quitting? Oh, I don’t give a damn, nobody here is gonna hear about it anyway. It’s Wyoming! And who the hell is this Gretchen Cart-Builder? Never heard of this fucking christdemocratic bitch! I’ll kill her, hehe!«